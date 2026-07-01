Serena Williams sparks controversy with post-match antics after Wimbledon exit

Serena Williams comeback at Wimbledon singles ended with a heartbreak and controversy.
Four years after taking retirement, the American tennis player made an unexpected return to Wimbledon singles on a wildcard entry but failed to pulled off desired results.
Williams on Tuesday, June 30, lost to Maya Joint in three sets 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the first round.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner who before the major tournament made headline with his return after the match sparked backlash for her post-match antics.
Serena William Wimbledon 2026 controversy
After losing the match on Tuesday, Williams broke the 2026 Grand Slam rule and did not interacted with the media after the match.
The seven-time Wimbledon champion was “not able” to undertake post-match media duties, however, instead issuing a quote that was shared by the All England Club.
As per the rule book “both winning and losing players or teams will be required to attend post-match media opportunities following the conclusion of each match.”
The rule book says the media opportunities “enable players to put across their opinions on their performance and provide valuable exposure to the media and fans” and “help drive engagement with the sport.”
Tennis fans reaction
Williams who received standing ovation after the match despite losing was widely criticized by fans and social media users for avoiding post-match press conference.
An X user wrote, “(Serena) gets a wildcard into the biggest tournament on the calendar...gives a rubbish handshake...didn't need her at Wimbledon."
"Serena’s oversized ego got the better of her. She thinks she’s still the star. Go home before you embarrass yourself any further," another added.
The third one commented, “Typical Serena. Thinks she's bigger than the game..."
"She shouldn’t have been there full stop. Just one big ego trip. I’m so pleased to see the back of her," fourth one gushed.
Serena Williams issues statement after Wimbledon loss
The 44-year-old said in a statement, “It was really great to be back at Wimbledon. I never expected to be here. The atmosphere was amazing. Walking out was amazing. I definitely relished it and missed it and enjoyed the moment more than anything.”
Serena Williams avoids $50,000 fine
According to Grand Slam rule book violation of the post-media interaction rule can lead to a fine of up to $50,000.
However, the All England Club were satisfied that Williams provided a quote and saw no reason to penalise the 23-time grand slam champion. The rule book also states that players can skip media on “reasonable grounds.”
Serena Williams’ next match
Wimbledon 2026 women’s single first-round defeat was not the end for Serena at this year's event as she will return in the doubles competition with her older sister Venus, 46, on Thursday, July 2.
Williams is yet to confirm if she will continue her comeback after Wimbledon, with a return to the US Open, where she memorably reached the third round in what appeared to be her final tournament before retirement four years ago.