Sony to halt production of physical discs for PlayStation starting in 2028 

In an unexpected move, Sony has announced to halt the production of physical discs for all new PlayStation game releases starting in January 2028, marking a significant change in the company’s gaming business.
The move reflects a major shift in consumer’s bing habits, with several PlayStation users now buying games digitally instead of on Blu-ray discs.
Sony stated all new first-party and third-party games launched from January 2028 onward will be accessible via the PlayStation Store and other digital retailers only.
However, the company clarified that the policy will affect games launched before 2028 and titles that have already been announced with physical editions.
Sony's digital sales continue to spike
Sony’s significant move follows years of steady growth in digital game purchases.
As per the company, digital installations accounted for nearly 80% of its full-game software sales during fiscal year 2025, underscoring how players increasingly prefer installing games directly to their consoles rather than purchasing physical copies from retail stores.
For Sony, digital distribution also significantly minimises manufacturing, packaging, shipping, and retail costs while offering enhanced control over pricing, promotions, and game availability.
Existing physical games will still work
As mentioned earlier, Sony underscored that current physical PlayStation games will continue to function normally.
Games released before January 2028 will remain playable on compatible consoles, and players who own disc variants will still be able to install and access them.
PlayStation Store to close on older consoles
Alongside the shift to digital-only game releases, Sony has also announced plans to gradually discontinue the PlayStation Store on its legacy PlayStation 3 (PS3) and PlayStation Vita systems.
The shut down is set to start later this year in select markets, which include Mexico, Honduras, and Nicaragua, ahead of further expansion across Latin America and the Middle East. Sony plans to officially shut down the stores by July 2027 worldwide.
The company said the aging consoles can no longer support the modern security and payment technologies required by today's PlayStation Network.
Once the stores close, users will no longer be able to purchase new games, installable content, or add-ons through those platforms.
However, Sony confirmed that customers will still be able to download games and digital content they have already purchased for the foreseeable future.
Mixed reactions from gamers
While many players welcome the convenience of digital downloads, Sony's decision is likely to divide opinion within the gaming community.
Taking to several social media sites such as X (formerly Twitter), some people appreciated the new move, while some expressed their frustration.
A user furiously wrote, "I hope someone starts a class action lawsuit against @Sony for pulling movies that we already purchased off our systems. Please let’s get this lawsuit started."
Another user wrote, "Announcing this when storage costs are increasing is Diabolical, feels like something Mr Burns do! Now more than ever @StopKilingGames is seriously important !"
"Terrible. They'll definitely lose a lot of money if they do not reverse this decision. Sony has far too many users that rely on discs (myself included), it makes no sense to get rid of them," a third user angrily reacted on Sony's latest move.