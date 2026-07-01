Calais Campbell’s brother charged with murder after mother found dead

The family of NFL veteran Calais Campbell is mourning the tragic loss of their matriarch, Nateal Campbell, who was found dead at her home in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Following the discovery, the 39-year-old defensive lineman’s brother, Ciarre Campbell, has been charged with her murder.
Discovery of the victim
Police officers arrived at the Buckhead townhome at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to conduct a welfare check after receiving a request from a concerned family member.
Upon their arrival, they discovered 71-year-old Nateal Campbell unresponsive.
According to arrest warrants cited by local authorities, Nateal Campbell’s throat had been cut and 41-year-old Ciarre Campbell was found in possession of a knife at the scene.
Charges and legal proceedings
Ciarre Campbell was subsequently booked into the Fulton County Jail. He currently faces multiple charges including murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
Previous police contact
Atlanta police noted that they had been called to the same residence in April for an incident involving a potential fire. Lt. Christapher Butler, speaking on the investigation, noted:
“A brief look into the history does show some calls back in April dealing with this location; a possible arson incident. There have been some indications of possibly some mental health issues with an individual.”
Defense statement
Defense attorney Jay Abt, who is representing Ciarre Campbell emphasized that his client maintains his innocence. In a statement to local media, Abt said:
“We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and most importantly the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time.”
Family’s official response
The Campbell family released a heartfelt statement requesting space as they navigate the tragedy. “We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell,” the statement read.
“While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family.”
Impact on Calais Campbell
Calais Campbell, a standout defensive lineman entering his 19th NFL season, is a highly respected figure in professional football. A six-time Pro Bowler and the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Campbell recently signed a new contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
Throughout his storied career, he has been known for his community leadership and the establishment of a foundation in his late father’s memory. As the investigation into his mother’s death continues, the sports community has offered support to the family during this difficult time.