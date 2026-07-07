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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Tiffany Haddish 'exposes' Taylor Swift's shocking snub on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

The popular stand up comedian mocks the pop superstar's shocking snub during her surprise appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Tiffany Haddish exposes Taylor Swifts shocking snub on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Tiffany Haddish 'exposes' Taylor Swift's shocking snub on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'  

Tiffany Haddish has taken a clean swipe at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as she takes over the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

The popular American comedian and author has appeared in the latest episode of ABC's primetime program to expose the pop superstar's double standards.  

Haddish, 46, taunted the newlywed singer for inviting Donald Trump's Communications Director, George Stephanopoulos, to her wedding despite expressing rage over the politician and his administration.

Why Tiffany Haddish roasts Taylor Swift? 

She addressed the invitation snub during Monday's monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live to highlight the contradictory move made by the singer at her high-profile wedding on Sunday, July 3rd, at New York City's Madison Square Garden.  

The stand-up comedian, who also appeared in movies such as Girls Trip, Night School, and School Dance, said she "couldn't believe Taylor invited the George" and skipped inviting her.   

"Let me ask you a question. How can someone look this good and not get invited to the Taylor Swift wedding?" Haddish mocked. 

Taylor Swift's contradictory move 

She continued roasting the Life of a Showgirl, saying, "Like everybody was there; they had every famous person on Earth. Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, the bass player from Fall Out Boy, George Stephanopoulos. I mean, no offence to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f–k did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f–k?!?" 

Fans' react to Tiffany Haddish's roasting gig 

As the video clip garnered attention on social media, fans flocked to the comment section to express their raw reactions to expose Taylor Swift.

One said, "Omg! Strong black American woman! Like JACKIE BROWN! Beautiful and talented funny!!! I needed her tonight. Thanks, Tiffany!" 

While some missed Jimmy Kimmel on the show, as a second user commented, "Great job, Tiffany. And Guillermo." 

Taylor Swift's rage over Donald Trump and his administration

Taylor Swift often expressed her frustration openly towards the United States of America's 47th elected president, yet inviting one of his allies to her wedding is indeed a move worth noting. 


Well, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician might make things up by sending an apologetic note alongside the documentary, on which she is reportedly working.

Taylor Swift's documentary on wedding 

Over the weekend, Daily Mail reported that Taylor Swift, who recorded every angle of her dreamy marriage, is gearing up to send the documentary to the invited 1000 guests at her wedding as a " thank you gift."

For those unaware, Tiffany Haddish has temporarily replaced Jimmy Kimmel as he kicked off his summer vacation and is currently on leave.  


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