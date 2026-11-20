The arrival of a new Grand Theft Auto game is about more than just a few hours in front of a screen. With millions of players preparing to immerse themselves in Rockstar Games’ sprawling virtual world, the launch of GTA 6 is expected to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.
First released in 1997, the franchise has become one of the most successful in video game history, known for its vast open worlds, high-speed pursuits and criminal storylines. The latest instalment arrives 13 years after its predecessor, with anticipation reaching fever pitch among fans.
But as players prepare to lose themselves in Vice City, what is actually happening inside their brains when they play video games – and what are the potential effects of spending hours immersed in a virtual world?
We spoke to Dr Steve Allder, consultant neurologist at Re:Cognition Health, who explained what regions of the brain can be engaged during gaming, and the potential short- and long-term effects it can have on our brain chemistry.
Allder explains that gaming can engage several interconnected brain areas, depending on the type of game and the skills required.
“Gaming is a complex cognitive activity that can engage multiple brain networks simultaneously,” says Allder.
“The prefrontal cortex is particularly active, as it supports decision-making, planning, problem-solving, and impulse control. Games that require quick decisions and strategic thinking place significant demands on this region.”
Located in the brain’s temporal lobe, the hippocampus can also be activated while gaming.
“The hippocampus, which plays an important role in learning and memory, is engaged when players navigate virtual environments, remember routes and retain information,” explains the neurologist.