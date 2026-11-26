Justice finally prevails!
Tiger Shroff's accuser has been arrested on Wednesday, November 25th, after a shooting incident in October of this year.
One of the alleged shooters is a minor, as per a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court.
However, the court has directed that he be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) for further orders.
The accused, whose identification has been kept under wraps, will turn 18 on November 30th, and he was the first person to be arrested in the case.
Special Judge Satyanarayan R Navander passed the order after verifying his age under Section 9 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
The age verification was initiated after the accused's father approached the court, claiming that his son was under 18 when the firing took place and should, therefore, be dealt with under juvenile justice laws.
In a report submitted on Wednesday, the investigating officer confirmed the accused's date of birth as November 30, 2008.
Tiger Shroff’s firing incident
The firing took place on October 18, when two alleged shooters, accompanied by a motorcycle rider, fired five rounds at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football ground in Mumbai's Juhu area.
Fortunately, the actor escaped with minor injuries, while his driver and a bystander, a vlogger, sustained bullet injuries.
Anil Pandit, an alleged member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, later claimed responsibility for the attack. Police named him a wanted accused in the case.