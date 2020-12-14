Kangana Ranaut left with ‘mixed emotions as Thalaivi shoot wraps Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Kangana Ranaut penned an emotional message on social media as Thalaivi shoot gets completed

Kangana Ranaut left with ‘mixed emotions’ as Thalaivi shoot wraps

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share an emotional message as she wrapped shoot of her upcoming movie Thalaivi. In the film she would play Late Jayalalitha who was both a politician and an actress.

Ranaut also shared a collage of photo that included the late actor and herself. Recently, she has been vocal about couple of things and does not shy away from voicing her political opinions.

“And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings,” the 33-year-old tweeted.

“Opportunity of a lifetime thank you team vishinduri ShaaileshRSingh BrindaPrasad1 neeta_lulla rajatsaroraa, Vijendra Parsad ji ballusaluja gvprakash thearvindswami and director A. L. Vijay sir, each and every member of my wonderful crew, thank you thank you thank you” she wrote in another tweet.