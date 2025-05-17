Uncategorized

World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown

Happy City Index ranks 200 cities across 82 metrics that add up to a global happiness quotient

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 17, 2025
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown

Institute for the Quality of Life recently released their 2025 Happy City Index, tracking 82 indicators of happiness across six major categories including Citizens, Governance, Environment, Economy, Health and Mobility. The index measured the policies that contribute to the quality of life, as well as their implementation and impact on residents.

The index noted that no city should ultimately be considered "the happiest", instead naming a group of 31 cities that made the "Gold Cities" list, indicating especially strong scores across all metrics.

Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark frequently ranks in the happiest countries index, so perhaps it's no surprise that its capital city received the highest overall score. Copenhagen scores exceptionally well in the Environment category, which ranks its green spaces, sustainability and waste management; and the Economy category, which factors in items like GDP, median salary and overall innovation and international company presence.

Zurich, Switzerland

Ranked second highest in the index, Switzerland's largest city received especially high marks in the Citizens category as well as the Governance category, which measures citizen participation in government policies and access to digital services to improve life for residents.

Singapore

The city-state of Singapore often ranks high in various indexes, especially as one of the happiest countries in Asia due to its ease of doing business, cleanliness and infrastructure. In the 2025 Happiest City Index, it scored particularly well in the newly created Health metric, which tracks overall safety, public health initiatives like vaccinations and financial protection for health expenses.

Aarhus, Denmark

As Denmark's second-largest city, Aarhus often gets called the "world's smallest big city", something that helps residents stay happy by combining urban amenities with a small community feel. The city scored well across all metrics, but especially in Citizens, Environment and Health – factors that residents say come across in the ease of life here.

Antwerp, Belgium

Antwerp managed to inch out larger sister-city Brussels in the Happy Cities index, with higher scores in the Citizens, Government and Environment categories. Residents praise its reliable public transportation, its safe and easy cycling and its compact size – all of which making getting around quick and easy. 

Katy Perry ‘excited’ to light up Las Vegas with magical Lifetimes Tour show

Katy Perry ‘excited’ to light up Las Vegas with magical Lifetimes Tour show
Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show

Duchess Sophie accompanies King Charles, Prince Edward at royal horse show

World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown

World’s top 5 happiest cities for 2025: Copenhagen wins crown
Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna qualifying disappointment

Verstappen opens up on Emilia-Romagna qualifying disappointment
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Zayn Malik reflects on his 'One Directiuon' days
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Alia Bhatt enchants crowds in first Met Gala appearance
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kubra Khan defamation case: FIA submits report to Sindh High Court
Kangana Ranaut calls alleged manipulation of Brahmastra's box office figure 'a new low'
Kangana Ranaut calls alleged manipulation of Brahmastra's box office figure 'a new low'
Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earns more overseas than in India
Aamir Khan’s 'Laal Singh Chaddha' earns more overseas than in India
Take a peek into new year resolutions of all Pakistani A-List stars
Take a peek into new year resolutions of all Pakistani A-List stars
Kabir Singh or Jab We Met? Shahid Kapoor picks his favourite film in latest Q&A
Kabir Singh or Jab We Met? Shahid Kapoor picks his favourite film in latest Q&A
Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram Nene smile together for picture perfect snap
Madhuri Dixit, husband Shriram Nene smile together for picture perfect snap
ANTIM: Salman Khan dances with Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma in track 'Vighnaharta'
ANTIM: Salman Khan dances with Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma in track 'Vighnaharta'
Farhan Akhtar expresses undying love for Shibani Dandekar: ‘You will never be alone in NYC or anywhere, anymore’
Farhan Akhtar expresses undying love for Shibani Dandekar: ‘You will never be alone in NYC or anywhere, anymore’