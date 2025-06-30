Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady

The ‘Euphoria’ actress was engaged in ‘flirtatious banter’ at Bezos-Sanchez wedding months after canceling wedding with Jonathan Davino

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sydney Sweeney sparks ‘love triangle’ rumors with Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady

In a surprising new update, Sydney Sweeney is at the center of “love triangle” rumors involving Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom.

During the star-studded wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice, Italy, the Euphoria actress was spotted enjoying the scenic sights of the beautiful city with both the Troy star and the American former professional football quarterback.

Soon after their outing went viral, fans began speculating about a possible “love triangle” among the trio, as all three are fresh out of their previous relationships, reported Radar Online.

According to the insiders, the Immaculate starlet was the life of the party during the multi-day, extravagant events of the high-profile wedding.

"Sydney apparently is the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding. Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life,” shared a source.

The tipsters went on to share that Sweeney was spotted chatting with Tom Brady, who was reportedly trying to hit on her with his “flirtatious banter” at the hotel bar. As the wedding festivities continuing late into the night, the duo was seen dancing together until 2 a.m.

The next day, Sydney Sweeney and the football star were seen walking through the charming streets of Venice alongside Orlando Bloom.

