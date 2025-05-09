Camryn Kinsey, 'Fox News' panellist faints during live broadcast

Camryn Kinsey, a right-wing pundit fainted live on-air during her interview on Fox News.
On Friday, May 9, host Jonathan Hunt was interviewing Kinsey for a segment discussing former President Joe Biden's recent media appearance.
In a clip going viral on social media, the former Trump official could be heard struggling with her words as she slowly lost conscious and fell out of her chair.
Her last words before collapsing were, "so this is about incompetence, it’s not about ideology or uh, it’s not about uh."
Host Jonathan Hunt reaction to Camryn Kinsey fainting
Kinsey left the audience watching the channel at home shocked and worried for her, but not as stressed as Hunt who nearly left the chair to help her out.
However, showcasing professionalism, he remained seated as he jumbled to fill the airtime, showing his worry he noted, "Oh! Oh my goodness."
In order to not cause more panic, Hunt tried to distract the audience noting, "So we're just gonna get some help for Camryn…um…lemme come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here…Um, so..uh."
He eventually announced a short break, and when the transmission went back on, fans could see that Kinsey was conscious and was being treated by paramedics.
Prior to the shocking incident, Kinsey showed no sign of illness as she reported about the new papal, Pope Leo XIV.