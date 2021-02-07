Pakistanis in splits after PSL 6 releases anthem Groove Mera: See Photos Web Desk | February 07, 2021 The anthem, that features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and that very popular Young Stunners

Pakistan Super League is back with a diversified set of singers for its annual anthem.

The big-budgeted song, Groove Mera officially released on Saturday and Pakistanis cannot stop laughing.

The anthem, that features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and that very popular Young Stunners ( Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus) has become the talk of the town.

Soon after the release, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their views on the song.

While some recalled Ali Zafar's blockbuster anthem from PSL 2,Ab Khel Jamey Ga, others joined the bandwagon and made hilarious memes.

