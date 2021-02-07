Official anthem of PSL 6 sparks memes on social media Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Netizens do not seem to enjoy the PSL 6 anthem

Official anthem of PSL 6 sparks memes on social media

The much-awaited anthem of the biggest cricket league of the country, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 released worldwide on Saturday.

This time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has presented a groovy song titled Groove Mera, featuring legendary singer Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners. The song is composed by Xulfi and Adnan Dhool.





The official statement from PCB said that the song refers to the "swing and feel of the movements of cricketers".

The anthem is called a celebration of Pakistan’s musical diversity. However, soon after its release, netizens were quite disappointed with the new song.

A wave of hilarious memes erupted as social media users vented out their disapproval for the official song and requested singer Ali Zafar to save them again.

The Teefa In Trouble star was shocked to see audiences' reaction calling him to make an anthem for the highly awaited event. He wrote, "Ab kya ker diya mein ne? [What have I done now?]

Groove Mera, offers thevibrancyin the video. But, netizens don’t seem to be impressed.

