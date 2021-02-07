In Pictures: Top fashion moments from day 3 of Bridal Couture Week 2021 Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Industry's top stars walked on ramp for the Bridal Couture Week 2021 on Day 3

The most glamorous fashion event of the country, Bridal Couture Week come to an end on day 3.

The star -studded show featured magnificent style statements, created by top fashion designers and makeup artists of the country.

Designers Ayesha and Usman presented their collection Riwaayat, featuring actress Zubab Rana. Walking as a showstopper for the evening, Zubab looked stunningly gorgeous in white bridal ensemble, perfect for reception or day-time wedding.

Zubab Rana

Handsome actor Muneeb Butt and YouTuber Shahveer Jafri walked as the showstoppers for Jeremyn Street collection Shab-e-Vasl. Shahveer donned a kurta pajama with a matching waistcoat while Muneeb looked dashing in pants and a coat.

Muneeb Butt Shahveer Jaffery

New emerging fashion designer Nisa Hussain has showcased her debut bridal collection, featuring actress Hareem Farooq. The Heer Maan Ja actress took the ramp on fire with her energetic appearance on her song Billo Hai. She looked phenomenal in the bright pink bridal outfit.





Hussain’s collection also featured Pakistani actress Resham. She looked stunningly beautiful in a signature red dress.

Designer Khadija Shah’s Zaha Couture also showcased their bridal collection at the event. Actress Sonya Hussyn left onlookers spellbound with her beautiful ramp walk for her collection.

The show went successful as actress Amar Khan along with Hammad Shoaib presented a groovy dance performance on The Wedding Song of the year.







