New mom Anushka Sharma reveals her favorite baby accessory in latest IG post Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Anushka Sharma shares a mirror selfie with her favorite accessory

New mom Anushka Sharma reveals her favorite accessory in latest IG post

B-Town’s new parents Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli have been busy making beautiful moments with their newborn baby girl.

As soon as the couple revealed their little princess’ name Vamika Kohli to the world, their fans and social media followers showered love and blessing on the family.

Taking to Instagram, the newbie mom gave her fans a little sneak peek into her new busy life as a mom.

The Sultan actress shared a mirror selfie with her latest favorite accessory.

The latest picture is all about her mother duties as she can be seen in the picture donning a black athleisure. She revealed her favorite accessory is her daughter’s burp cloth.





With a cute pout for the stunning mirror selfie, Anushka wrote in the caption, “Current favourite accessory - Burp cloth!”

The beloved couple introduced their daughter to the world and shared an Instagram post saying, “We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears, laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy.”





Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2017. The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter Vamika on January 11. 2021.