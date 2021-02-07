Gigi Hadid wants daughter Khai to learn all religions Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Gigi Hadid revealed details of home birth experience while speaking about motherhood

Gigi Hadid wants daughter Khai to learn all religions

Recently, Gigi Hadid appeared in an interview with a publication and discussed about embracing motherhood, how she wants to raise daughter Khai and her modelling career.

The 24-year-old said, "I am emotional and honoured to take my first professional step, in this new chapter of womanhood, with this dream come true!”

While telling about home birth experience, the supermodel said, “What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, 'Okay, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do'”.

Hadid also revealed that her sister, mother and boyfriend Zayn Malik were present with her during labor.

“I knew it was going to be the craziest pain in my life. But you have to surrender to it and be like, ‘This is what it is'. I loved that. Afterwards, Z (Zayn) and I looked at each other and were like, 'We can have some time before we do that again!” she added.

As Bella Hadid’s sister talked about Khai and motherhood she said does not have any nanny, instead Malik and her mother help her.

Gigi also shared, “My dad’s Muslim and my mom grew up celebrating Christmas. I felt like I was allowed to learn about every religion when I was a kid. I think it’s good to take different pieces of different religions that you connect with and I think that’s how we’ll do that”.

“Zayn and I both want our daughter to understand fully all of her background and also, we want to prepare her. If someone does say something to her at school, we want to give her the tools to understand why other kids would do that and where that comes from,” she continued.

Hadid told she was approached by Vogue, she said: “I know that I’m not as small as I was before but I also am a very realistic thinker. I straight up was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll shoot a Vogue cover but I’m obviously not going to be a size 0.’ Nor do I, at this point, feel like I need to go back to that. I also think it’s a blessing. This time, anyone who says that I have to be that can suck it”.