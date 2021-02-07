Sania Saeed shows off major hair transformation in latest snaps Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Sania Saeed looks completely transformed in her latest pictures

Sania Saeed’s latest snaps shows her complete transformation look

Pakistan's veteran actress Sania Saeed has always graced the television screens with her stunning acting performances and charismatic personality.

Saeed has been associated with the showbiz industry for decades and has delivered outstanding performances in drama serials including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Manto, Mehar Posh and Meri Guriya.

Recently, the actress has stunned her fans and followers with her make over. Saeed’s old friend and talented artist Tariq Amin has given her a new hair cut and yes! She looks way cooler look now.

Her latest make over snaps have been shared on Amin’s Instagram account. He captioned the pictures, “The fabulous Sania Saeed with her new do. Thankyou for always keeping the faith. So many years have gone by & it still feels like yesterday. May you shine on bright.”





The actress is currently playing a housewife’s character in drama serial Raqeeb Se. The cast of the drama includes, Noman Ejaz, Iqra Aziz, Hadiqa Kiani and Faryal Mahmood.