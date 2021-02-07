Hania Aamir condemns dog culling in Karachi Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Hania Aamir called out authorities for killing puppy

Recently, Mehak Taherani, who is a resident of Defence Housing Authority (DHA), took to social media and accused DHA authorities for killing her puppy outside her house.

On Instagram Taherani said, “My puppy was shot dead by DHA outside my house. Her name was Kobe”.

Mehak shared a video in which she told how her pet dog was brutally killed, she said: “My six-month-old dog was shot dead by DHA [police]. She was out doing her business in the morning [when she was shot] even though the guards of my street told the police that this is a house pet. Yet they shot her. Not once, but three times”.





“I don’t understand why this happened or what she did to deserve such a thing,” she continued.

“The whole street knew her. She slept right outside our house in a dog bed and was extremely friendly with everyone who came by,” she added.

“It is not okay that any agency of anywhere gets to get away with this. I am shocked at the inhumanity in our country and its people. They [dogs] are scared of you, you do not need to feel threatened,” she further added.

Taherani questioned, “What if he was a German Shepherd? Would it have been shot? Probably not”.

Mehak’s video soon went viral on social media, and even Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared it on her Instagram story and wrote a caption that read as “She’s right. If it was a pure bred dog this would have never happened”.

“Stop killing stray!” she added.