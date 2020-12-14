Sara Ali Khan dances to Jeth Ki Dophari while working out Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Sara Ali Khan grooved to 'Jeth Ki Dophari' from Karishma Kapoor’s and Govinda’s Coolie No. 1

On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a fun video from her workout with 29.1 million followers. In the video, Sara can be seen dancing to Jeth Ki Dophari from Govinda’s and Karishma Kapoor’s film Coolie No.1.

The remake of 1995 movie Coolie No.1 includes Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and it is directed by David Dhawan who originally directed the film.

Khan captioned the video that read as “Sunehri Dupehri

Varun and Ranveer Singh pulled Sara’s leg in the comments under the post. Varun commented, “I love the guy trying to workout in the background” whereas, Singh wrote “No words just no words”.

The 25-year-old loves working out but who knew she loves acting so much that she would dance to her movie’s song while exercising.