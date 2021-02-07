Farah Talib Aziz slams Haris Shakeel for copying designs Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Farah Talib Aziz asked Haris Shakeel to ‘be more original’

Farah Talib Aziz slams Haris Shakeel for copying designs

Pakistani designer Farah Talib Aziz and daughter Maliha Aziz slammed Haris Shakeel for copying their designs.

Both mother and daughter commented on an Instagram post that compared the two identical outfits, one which was designed by Aziz and the other by Shakeel.





Maliha wrote, “If you are a designer then why not come up with your own designs instead of copying Farah. Don’t you feel any embarrassment when you order online from Farah Talib Aziz and then keep those dresses as your own samples to take orders on from your shop?”

“What is the point of copying our designs from two years ago? This must be the tenth time you have been caught making blatant copies of Farah Talib Aziz,” she added.

Maliha further questioned “Do you not feel ashamed of yourself?”

Farah also addressed Haris and wrote, “please try to be more original. Instead of constantly copying my designs”.

However, Shakeel has still not commented on the issue.