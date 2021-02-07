Anil Kapoor denies rumors of Abhinav Bindras biopic being shelved Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor starrer Abhinav Bindra’s biopic is reported to be shelved again

Bollywood veteran superstar Anil Kapoor has recently given a shut up call to false reports about his upcoming film, Olympian Abhinac Bindra’s biopic being shelved.

The AK vs AK actor has earlier announced to be featured in the upcoming biopic along with his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, the 64-year-old actor shut down all rumors and wrote, “This is not true. Check your sources.”

The Kannan Iyer helmed biopic will narrate the story of the former air rifle shooter. The film will have Harsh Varrdhan in the lead role and Anil will be playing his father’s role.





In February 2020, the Dil Dhadakne Do star had posted a picture with son Harsh Varrdhan and Abhinav Bindra. In the caption, he wrote, "The beginning”, announcing that the biopic is set to hit the floors.

Back in 2017, Harsh Varrdhan, who marked his debut in Bollywood with film Mirzya, had posted a picture with Abhinav Bindra and shared, “Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend!”

Reports further suggested that after the biopic has been postponed, the father-son duo have started working on another film titled, Thar.

The film will be directed by Rah Singh Choudhary and will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh. The report said that the film is currently being shot in Rajasthan.