Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable picture of Taimur and Inaaya chilling by the poolside Web Desk | February 07, 2021 Kareena Kapoor Khan shares picture of Taimur and Inaaya enjoying their brunch by the poolside

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband and actor Saif Ali Khan have recently moved to their new home in Bandra, Mumbai.

The stars have been busy decorating their new home ahead of the arrival of their second baby.

The star couple of B-Town! hosted the weekend lunch for Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and her family, on their terrace of their new residence.

Not revealing more pictures of the inside of her new home, but the Heroine actress shared an adorable picture of son Taimur Ali Khan, who has been enjoying having brunch with his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.





Sharing the picture, the soon-to-be-mom Kareen wrote, "Aren't they just a-maize-ing? #TimAndInni. PS: Well, the boys in the back aren't too bad either." The two little munchkins looked happy in their towel robes after enjoying the fun in swimming pool.

Behind the kids, Saif and Kunal can also be seen enjoying their weekend session by the pool.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be starring in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ classic Forrest Gump. She is currently hosting her talk show What Women Want.