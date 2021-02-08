#AliSadpara trends on Twitter as celebrities pray for Pakistani mountaineer teams safe return Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Celebrities pray for Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara's team's safe return

Globally renowned Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, along with his two colleagues and his expedition team has been missing for three days now. Sadpara had reportedly successfully climbed the second tallest peek of 8,611-metre K2 in Winter Expedition 2021.

Now, after three days, no reports of the mountaineers' whereabouts have been received. The government has announced rescue search operations to locate his team.

Sadpara’s fans and well-wishers have turned to Twitter to join hands and pray for their safe return. Netizens and other prominent figures have been praying for the mountaineers’ safe return.

Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan and the government of Pakistan's official account tweeted for his safe return.

His son, Sajid Ali Sadpara, who had safely arrived to the Basecamp in Skardu last night, has said that the chances that the survival of missing Pakistani mountaineers are very slim.

Sajid, while talking to the media further said that, "Rescue operations now only make sense if they are carried out to bring back his body. Otherwise, for the chance for anyone to survive at 8,000 metres [after being missing for] two to three days are next to none."