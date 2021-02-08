Karan Johar celebrates twins birthday, Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from bash Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Karan Johar threw star-studded birthday bash on twins Roohi & Yash's 4th birthday,

Karan Johar celebrates twins’ birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares inside pictures from bash

Bollywood star filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the most adorable and fun-filled birthday 4th bash for his twin babies, daughter Roohi and son Yash on Sunday.

The birthday bash was attended by Yash and Roohi's closest friends from B Town, including Kareena Kapoor and Saif's Taimur Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's AbRam Khan, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's Mehr and Rani Mukherjee and Aditya's Chopra's daughter Adira.

Several other celebrities from the industry including, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya, Natasha Poonawala with her son, designer Manish Malhotra and some more little friends of the twins attended the party.

Bollywood diva and soon-to-be-mom Kareena shared some fun photos inside the bash on her Instagram Stories. She posted pictures while posing with her fellow celebs, Manish Malhotra, Neha Dupia Nitasha Nanda, and Natasha Poonawalla.

Reposting the Ki & Ka actress’ picture on his Instagram, KJo wrote a quirky caption, “Pop!!! And ready to Pop!!!” Heavily pregnant Kareen can be seen seated on a chair, wearing floral mint-green maternity grown with comfy gold sandals.

Taking to his IG account, Karan, 48, also showered love on his twins and shared an adorable photo of Yash and Roohi. Karan wrote, "They are 4ever mine," with heart emojis. He also posted a birthday video of twins donning in fashion statements.







