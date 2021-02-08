John Abraham gives a glimpse of his busy Monday routine Web Desk | February 08, 2021 John Abraham shares picture of busy Monday morning while working on his upcoming projects

Bollywood’s action star John Abraham has been extremely busy with his work schedules for the past few days. Being an avid social media user, the Dhoom star has been actively sharing snaps from his shoots with his fans and followers.

The handsome hunk, who was earlier shooting for his action-packed film Satyameva Jayate 2, has now geared up for his next film, Attack.





Taking to his Instagram on Monday, the Dostana famed actor shared his busy Monday morning picture. Surprisingly for his fans, he has not been doing any tough workout in the gym but gave a major work-from-home vibes in the picture.

He shared a photo of himself working indoors, comfortably sitting on the couch with cushions all around him. Abraham can be seen busy with his laptop as he began his day with work.

Looking dapper in black t-shirt with sweatpants, the Force actor left fans curious about his upcoming projects.





On the work front, his movieSatyameva Jayate 2will be released on May 14, 2021. Besides this, he has Attack with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain in the pipeline.

He has also been reportedly shooting for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathan.