Web Desk | February 08, 2021
Sidharth Malhotra surprises fans, drops teaser of upcoming music video

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has delighted his fans and followers with a surprise as he shared the teaser of his upcoming music video with Zee Music Company titled Thoda Thoda Pyaar on Sunday.

The Baar Baar Dekho actor, who has strong social media following for his handsome looks and stunning acting, took to his Instagram and shared the music video's teaser.





The heartthrob of million wrote a beautiful caption while revealing the release date, he wrote, "Get ready to fall in love all at once with ThodaThodaPyaar. Releasing on 12th February 2021.”

Sidharth will be seen sharing cute romantic love story with Bollywood actress Neha Sharma in the upcoming song. The music video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in Thank God, alongside Ajay Devgan and Rakul Preet. He also has Aankhen 2 and Mission Majnu in the pipeline.