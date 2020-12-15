Meesha Shafis tribute to Nazia Hassan receives praise from Zohaib Hassan Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Meesha Shafi’s tribute to Nazia Hassan’s ‘Boom Boom’ receives praise from Zohaib Hassan

Meesha Shafi’s tribute to Nazia Hassan’s ‘Boom Boom’ receives praise from Zohaib Hassan

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi has been over the the moon as she received praised for her latest released rendition of 90s iconic pop song Boom Boom by Nazia Hassan.

While fans were all blown away by Meesha’s cover and her Rockstar performance, she was also given a thumbs up by late music icon Nazia Hassan’s brother, Zoheb Hassan.

As the latest released song of the Velo Sound Nation went viral, Hassan, 39, took to Facebook and thanked Meesha and the team for the tribute to his sister.





“#TEAMVELO / #meeshashafi many congrats and thankyou for the lovely tribute to my sister #NaziaHassan,” he wrote.

Overwhelmed with the appreciation from Hassan, Meesha took to her Instagram account and expressed her emotions. She wrote, “Of all the love and appreciation pouring in from all over the world, nothing can match the emotional value of this acknowledgement.”

She posted the screenshot of Hassan’s acknowledgement post and continued her caption, “This means the absolute world to me and all those who worked on this tribute. Millions of #NaziaHassan #NaziaZoheb fans continue celebrating their undying love for an iconic legend today just as passionately as they did decades ago.”





The song was originally written and sung by Nazia for the 1982 Bollywood movie Star. It became an instant hit across South Asia.