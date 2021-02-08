Adnan Siddiqui shares singer Ali Azmat crooning Na Re Na on guitar Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Adnan Siddiqui shares rock star singer Ali Azmat singing iconic 'Na Re Na' on guitar

Adnan Siddiqui shares singer Ali Azmat crooning 'Na Re Na' on guitar

Pakistani veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui has been busy spending his weekend good time with his old pals in Lahore. The Mom actor has recently shared a Instagram live video, in which Pakistani famous singer and his good friend Ali Azmat can be singing Na Re Na with his guitar.

In the video, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star can be seen enjoying to the fullest as Azmat has been singing with his amazing voice and stunning guitar tunes.

Azmat is a well-known Pakistani rock singer, who has given some of the ever green classic amazing songs from 90s. His songs are still fresh in everyone’s playlist even now.





While enjoying weekend snacks with friends, Adnan has been more into enjoying the concert of his singer friend. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote a lengthy note for Azmat and his outstanding singing. He wrote, “Live from Lahore . What better way to spend your Sunday than with friends? And if your friend includes legendary singer Ali Azmat Butt, there is no way it won’t end on a musical note.”

He continued and wrote, “Met the man whose voice has the same ‘Junoon’, the same baritone that it had way back in the days when Pakistan and later the world, discovered this gem. Ali Azmat opened his lovely house in Lahore for an outdoor lazy Sunday luncheon where we soaked in the winter sun on its fag end, and gorged on delectable food almost like world on your plate!”

He reminded his fans of one of the iconic song Na Re Na and wrote, “Talking about food, dessert is what I have shared with all of you—Ali singing live for us. Is there anyone who doesn’t remember Na Re Na from Social Circus released way back in 2005?”

He concluded his post by saying, “And I do hope you recognise the gentleman on the right. Yes, he is the man with more helping verbs than actual words in his dictionary, the pride of Punjab, the one and only abusive Janab Omar Khan Sahib!”