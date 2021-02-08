Kangana Ranaut shares latest fierce looks from Dhaakad Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Kangana Ranaut shares new stills with fierce looks from upcoming film 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut shares latest fierce looks from 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actress and controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has recently shared two latest stills from her upcoming action-packed film Dhaakad.

On Monday, the Manikarnika actress shared her fierce looks from upcoming film. She said that her character in the movie Agni was her depiction of Goddess Bhairavi.

Sharing on social media, the Tanu Weds Manu actress wrote, "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad."





In the pictures, Kangana can be seen dressed in all black combat clothes, holding a heavy gun in her hand.

Earlier this month, she had introduced her character from the film, "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India's first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"





The film also stars actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta and will be helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Dhaakad is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.