Super Bowl 2021: The Weeknd halftime show wins the internet

On Sunday, The Weeknd performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl 2021 halftime show. He took to stage with lights, bandaged men wearing red jackets and pyrotechnics to the stage.
The Grammy-winning singer opened on stage with his track Starboy which was followed by famous song The Hills.
Moreover, the Canadian pop singer rocked a red glittery blazer and he paired it with black bottoms and concluded the look with white and black wingtip shoes.
During the show, the 30-year-old singer came out of shiny perched which was high above stage. He sang I Cant Feel My Face, Save Your Tears, Earned It and concluded 13-minute long half time show with his track Blinding Lights.
It has also been reported that the singer spent $7m of his personal income on the Super Bowl halftime show.
