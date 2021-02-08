Mariam Ansari gets married to Moin Khans son Owais Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Mariam Ansari tied the knot with former cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan

On Sunday, Pakistani actress Mariam Ansari got married to former cricketer Moin Khan’s son Owais Khan.

The pictures and videos from their mehendi event also went viral on social media and they were also reposted by Ansari’s husband.

Owais Khan is owner of a gym and people were confused if he really is son of legendary cricketer or not. Later, it was confirmed that he is the eldest son of Khan as he has posted multiple pictures with his father on Instagram and also follows him back.





The newly-wed pair also shared adorable pictures with each other on their social media platforms.

Moreover, Ansari entered into Pakistani showbiz entertainment as an RJ and later made acting debut with TV drama titled Agar Tum Na Hotay.