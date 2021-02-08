Gohar Rasheed, Mehwish Hayat speak out in favor of PSL 6 Anthem Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Mehwish Hayat and Gohar Rasheed urged citizens to stop criticism PSL 6 Anthem ‘Groove Mera’

Recently, both Pakistani actors Gohar Rasheed and Mehwish Hayat took to twitter and spoke about the mixed reactions of people regarding the PSL 6 Anthem titled Groove Mera.

The PSL anthem featured Young Stunners, Aima Baig and Naseebo Lal and people on social media criticized the song as well as the singers.

Hayat took to Twitter and wrote: “Idk what the fuss is abt? I loved the new #pslanthem2021 .It was bold & fresh! This is what stifles creativity in our country,we always want more of the same & not prepared to accept anything different.This bashing has to stop. We need a diversity of voices & ideas.Well done PSL!”

Whereas, Rasheed tweeted: “Why do we always have to bash the #pslanthem? has it become a ritual? #GrooveMera has a nice stadium anthem vibe to it, I LIKE IT !! remember putting up a show #PSL6 in these times is not easy so let’s show some respect and support coz the world is watching us !!”



