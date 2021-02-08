Pakistani models praises Imran Ashraf for appreciating their efforts Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Top models of Pakistan praised Imran Ashraf for calling them ‘real players’ of fashion shows

Recently, Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf took to Instagram and shared a video from his ramp walk with Yumna Zaidi and wrote a heartfelt note for all the models appreciating their effort.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi’s star captioned the video that read as “This applause is solely for the models of the fashion week you deserve all the credit for making the show successful. They are the real players of ramp shows. The celebrities are just mere guests at such events it’s the models who are the real kings and queens who deserve all the appreciation”.







Many models commented on his post and thanked him for acknowledging their hard work.

Model Maha Tahirani commented: “This means so much! Absolutely glad to hear it & pleased to have people like you to look up to! Much love and respect!”

Whereas, model Raahima Ali wrote, “Always had mad respect for you as a person and as an actor but today that respect has skyrocketed. YOU are what they call a STAR sir. Thank you for acknowledging our work that’s barely ever shed any light on”.

Model Mushkh Kaleen commented: “Thank you for speaking up for the backbone of our fashion shows. Our models deserve so much applause and thank you for bringing that to everyone’s notice. Much love and respect!”