Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan look stunning at Bridal Couture Week ramp walk Web Desk | February 08, 2021 Sarah Khan and husband Falak Shabir looked breathtakingly beautiful at Bridal Couture Week

Recently, Singer Falak Shabbir and Pakistani actress Sarah Khan walked the ramp for designer Madeeha Shoaib at the Bridal Couture Week.

The 28-year-old was seen wearing exquisite pink ensemble whereas, husband Shabir donned a black attire.

Designer took to Instagram and shared photo with the couple, she wrote a caption that read as “Presenting to you our showstopper sarahkhanofficial and her husband falakshabir1 for Bridal Couture Week 2021. This dynamic power couple resonates with our values and this collaboration marks a different path for Bridal Couture in Pakistan lead by Madeeha Shoaib”.





The singer also sang a song for wife Sarah as they walked for Bridal Couture Week.





The couple shared adorable pictures from their walk on social media platforms.







