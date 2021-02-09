Priyanka Chopra was asked to undergo plastic surgery if she wanted to be an actress Web Desk | February 09, 2021 'After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,' she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra was asked to undergo plastic surgery 'if she wanted to be an actress'

Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited memoir, Unfinished, is officially out today.

The autobiography, that sheds light on the actresses' life and career, also unearths some dark phases in her from her years in the Indian film industry.

One such incident is from the time when Priyanka auditioned for her first movie in Bollywood. Despite just winning the Miss World title in 2000, the Quantico actress was asked to undergo plastic surgery to 'fix her proportions.'

"After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him,” she wrote in her book.

"He stared at me long and hard, assessing me,” she shared, adding that the director then told her to get plastic surgery to “fix” parts of her body.



Now in her interview with Asian Style Magazine, Chopra reveals she has no regrets of putting this detail down in her book. She is more secure and self-assured after all this time.

"I didn’t write about these things now to clarify anything to anyone. I was in a place in my life where I sat down and wrote about the milestones in my life. These happened to be those things, that I’d kept personal in my heart, things I’ve been affected by,” she said.

