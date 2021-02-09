Swara Bhaskar says Kangana Ranaut is spreading poison and hatred in India Web Desk | February 09, 2021 'It is not right, if you have the power to influence, to use that power to propagate hatred,' she says

Swara Bhaskar says Kangana Ranaut is spreading 'poison' and 'hatred' in her Tweets

Swara Bhaskar is expressing her views on Kangana Ranaut's 'unnecessary' Tweets amid current farmer protests in India.

Talking to The Quint in a recent interview, Sawara Bhaskar said that although she does not personally know Kangana, she does not like the 'propaganda' she is trying to create with her social media presence.

"I worked with her as a colleague, and she's a very competent actor, we have all seen that, "Sawara recalled the time when both of the actresses worked in Tanu Weds Manu 2011.

She continued, "I don't want to talk about any particular artiste, but when you see people who are influencers, which all actors basically are on social media, use their platform for normalizing hatred, bigotry, and communalism, that's a really, really sad thing. That is a steep fall from grace."

According to Swara, Kangana is misusing her influence in Bollywood to 'spread poison' in the country.

"It is not right, if you have the power to influence, to use that power to propagate hatred," she says.