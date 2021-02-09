Did Sajal Aly just delete half of her Instagram posts? Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Sajal's previous posts number of 766 dropped to 371 in just a matter of days

Sajal Aly, who enjoys a following of 6.9 million on Instagram, deleted half of her posts for reasons unknown.

Hawk eyed fans were left confused when they realised that Sajal's previous posts number of 766 dropped to 371 in just a matter of days.

While some are comparing Sajal's recent move to that of Deepika's when she deleted all of her Instagram posts ahead of 2021, others think there is a surprise on the way.

Followers are speculating whether this particular change in Sajal's life holds a special meaning? Maybe Sajal coming up with something big?

Whatever it is, only she can tell and fans could not be more curious.