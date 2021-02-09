Ali Xeeshans latest collection Numaish has a heartbreaking message on dowry

Pakistani fashion designer,Ali Xeeshan,is challenging the social stigma in his latest collection.
The designer showcased his new bridal collection called Numaish, as a message to all those people who support dowry.
The special walk in Pantene Fashion Week was also endorsed by UN Women Pakistan.
Through his art, Ali Xeeshan has portrayed how a beautiful beginning to any woman's life with her wedding turns into a misery with the inclusion of 'Jahez'.
The practice is highly prevalent in Southeast Asian countries and Xeeshan is challenging the system with his new designs.
Take a look:
