February 09, 2021

Ayeza Khan hints on new project: 'coming soon'

Ayeza Khan looks like the boss-lady she is in new photos.

Slipping into a black and white striped suit, Ayeza caught the attention of her followers with a jaw-dropping new look.

The actress accessorized her outfit with large sized black sunglasses and let her tresses flow in the air.

"Coming soon...." she captioned alongside the photos.

