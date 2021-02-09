HSY took three months of Urdu classes for Pehli Si Muhabbat Web Desk | February 09, 2021 'I knew that people will criticize my Urdu so I took Urdu classes,' says HSY

HSY took 'three months of Urdu classes' for 'Pehli Si Muhabbat'

Pakistani fashion designer, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, stepped into the world of acting with Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Starring Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar as lead characters, the drama also has other pivotal roles of which HSY's Akram is very significant.

Talking to Something Haute in a recent interview, HSY revealed the process of learning Urdu was not easy.

For the unversed, the designer is often made fun of his Urdu speaking skills from the time he hosted a celebrity show, Tonight with HSY.

“I knew that people will criticize my Urdu so I took Urdu classes for three months; four hours every night including Sundays. And I have to give credit to Abdullah Seja and Anjum Shahzad as they had someone to guide me on the set as well," revealed HSY.

The designer also went on to share that he did not understand most words in the script but his determination to learn surpassed all the confusions.

"Faiza Iftikhar has written a beautiful script but I didn’t know what half of those lines and words mean. But I worked on every single aspect of it — from the language and accent to his built and persona. I knew that Akram has to look a certain way and I did my best to make it real,” HSY shared.