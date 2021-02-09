Wait is over! ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 all set to premiere on February 12th Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Blockbuster drama serial ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ is set to hit the screens on February 12

Highly anticipated drama serial of the year, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 has finally got its release date. The Geo TV drama serial is back with its third instalment with the same name and will premiere on TV on February 12. Friday, 8pm.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have already teased the audience with the exciting promos, trailer, and the soulful OST of the much-awaited serial.





Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 narrates the story of love and spirituality. Fans have been excited to see their favorite star cast sharing the screen with this big project.

Leading actor Feroze Khan took to Instagram and wrote a heartwarming note for producers Kadwani and Qureshi. He shared a photo featuring himself and the duo and continued to appreciate their efforts in producing the masterpiece.





His post read, “These two media moguls of our industry Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have tirelessly worked to bring to our screens, a profoundly intense and record-breaking work of entertainment that leaves us in deep awe. The zeal, care, and talent that they put so painstakingly in every scene, goes unmatched to date.” he wrote.

He concluded his post and said, “The great camaraderie among us is a blessing to me. Wishing you two many more come to stay strong.”





Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is penned by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. Apart from Feroze and Iqra Aziz in the lead roles, the cast also includes Javed Sheikh, Tooba Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rubina Ashraf, Asma Abbass, Usman Peerzada, Seemi Pasha, Zain Baig, and Sohail Sameer.