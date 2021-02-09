PM Imran shares never-seen-before picture of himself with cousins from late 70s Web Desk | February 09, 2021 PM Imran shares rare throwback picture of himself with cousins

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again delighted his 4.6m followers on Instagram as he shared an old and rare picture of himself with his cousins, from the late 1970s.

In the picture, he can be seen standing alongside his five cousins. They all can be seen smiling as they all look into the camera. The caption of the picture reads, "With cousins in the late 70s.”

A few days earlier, he also shared a throwback picture from his cricketing days. In the picture, the young PM Khan be seen attending a press briefing.







