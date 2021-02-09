Naseeruddin Shah questions the silence of Bollywood celebrities on farmers protest Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah expresses his views on the ongoing farmers’ protest in India

Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is the latest name on the list of celebrities who have spoken up about the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

The actor, who has delivered iconic acting performances over the decades for Indian cinema, has expressed his views over the ongoing farmers' protests in the Indian capital, Delhi.

In an interview with Indian media outlet, Times of India, the Iqbal actor questioned the silence of prominent Bollywood celebrities on the growing issue. While expressing his views, Shah, 70, emphasised that it is the need of the hour to listen to what the farmers have to say instead of turning a blind eye to them.

He said, “In the end, you will not hear the words of your enemies but the silence of your friends. To say that it is not a matter of personal concern would not be right at all. If our farmers are sitting on protest in the bitter cold we cannot turn a blind eye to them.”

“I am sure that the farmer protest will gain momentum and everyone will join in. This will definitely happen. Being silent is tantamount to supporting an oppressor. I believe this,” he added.

The A Wednesday actor then addressed the big names of India’s film industry and questioned, “The towering personalities of our film industry are extremely silent over all this. They believe that they may lose something if they speak up. When you have earned enough to provide for seven generations, how much will you lose?”

The ongoing farmers’ protests are being carried out in opposition to the farm bills passed by the Indian government. As reported byTimes of India, the bill has sparked a series of protests. Many national and international celebrities have come out to comment on the matter including, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and also international singer Rihanna and environmentalist Greta Thunberg.