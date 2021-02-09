Humayun Saeed celebrates ‘great victory of Pakistan over South Africa Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Humayun Saeed lauds Pakistan's win against South Africa in cricket series

Popular Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed is all praises for the Pakistani cricket team for its great victory against South Africa on Monday.

The national team has won the first cricket series after 2003. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star was ecstatic and called the win a "great victory for Pakistan cricket" in a tweet.

He praised the performances of Hassan Ali, who took a maiden of 10-wickets, Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam. Saeed credited the team's historic win to bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Prominent personality Fakhr-e-Alam also hailed Pakistan's victory. In a tweet he said, “We have yet again made a strong case for more Test cricket at home.”