Nadia Khan spills details about how she met her husband Faisal Rao Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Nadia Khan shares details about the first time she met her husband Faisal Rao in latest vlog

Nadia Khan spills details about how she met her husband Faisal Rao

Popular TV personality and famous morning show host Nadia Khan recently tied the knot for the second time. The TV show host took the internet by storm as she shared beautiful pictures from her wedding on Instagram.

Recently, the celebrated TV personality filmed a special vlog with her husband Faisal Rao. In the video, the newly wedded couple reveal the details about how they first met.

In a candid video, while sharing their parts of the story, Nadia and Faisal shared that they were introduced via their mutual friend and it was only four or five months ago, they met for the first time.

Faisal, who is retired PAF officer and fighter pilot said that it was his first ever meeting with Nadia at her place in Karachi. He added, “I went to Nadia’s place for just ten to fifteen minutes but the moment we started talking we didn’t realize about time.”

The couple also revealed that after Faisal proposed to Nadia, they decided to proceed further with an agenda, which included to take permission from their kids and their parents.





They also shared that their children agreed to their decision wholeheartedly. Nadia said, “Faisal’s son Hani is very comfortable to talk and likewise my children are very friendly to Faisal, they often take career advice from Faisal.”

The couple thanked their fans and followers for their love and support. The couple said their vows on January 3rd in an intimated wedding ceremony, attended by close friends and family members.



