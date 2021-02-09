Abdullah Qureshi drops new single about heartbreak Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Abdullah Qureshi released heartbreaking song titled ‘Fasana’

Abdullah Qureshi’s drops new single about heartbreak

Pakistani Singer Abdullah Qureshi released his latest single titled Fasana, which is about suffering, pain and lost love.

The 27-year-old singer is known for his soft vocals which seem to resonate with the youth.

The song features Roohi Kashifi, Abdullah Qureshi and Hamza Farooq.

The song has beautifully portrayed male feelings in the music video.

In the video, Qureshi keeps reminding himself that his partner is not around anymore and decides to walk away without expressing his feelings. The track is sad and slow which compliments the video.

Listen to the full song below:







