I have always been into acting’ says Sadaf Kanwal'

Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal appeared in a talk show and opened up about her modeling career, grooming herself, education and her take on the #MeToo movement.

While talking about her working on her appearance, the model said, “I groomed myself a lot. I worked on myself, got my teeth fixed”.

She shared, “Nabila told me to groom myself even more if I wanted to be successful in this industry and then I never looked back”.

Kanwal further told that her mum was the only one supportive about her career choice she stated, “My brother and father never approved of my choice to enter the showbiz but my mother was always very supportive. I grew up seeing my aunt (actor Nida Mumtaz) and that made me wonder why am I being restricted from making it big? So I guess the persistence eventually paid off”.

Sadaf further told that she always wanted to be an actor, she said, “I have always been into acting. My aunt has been my biggest inspiration. I watch her old projects and wish to be half as good as she has was”.

Kanwal thinks Sajal Aly is the best actor in Pakistani entertainment industry. She said, “I love her acting. She should do dramas more often. She did work in a Bollywood film as well, her role was great, but I feel TV suits her more”.

The model said she regrets not completing her education, she shared, “You have so many responsibilities on you, that your education takes a backseat. This is something I will always feel guilty about. For girls, it is extremely important to pay heed to their education. I should have done the same but I guess it was not meant to be”.

Talking about her stance on #MeToo movement which resulted in a lot of criticism, Sadaf said she still has same views she said, “My first language isn't Urdu. I am a Hazara native, so some people might misunderstand me because of the wrong choice of words. I didn't mean to hurt anyone with what I said. I was misconstrued. But if something like that ever happened to me, I would not wait and speak up then and there”.



