Yasir Hussain opens up about 11-year age gap with wife Iqra Aziz Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz talked about how they met and 11-year age gap between them

Iqra Aziz and husband Yasir Hussain appeared on a talk show and discussed about their 11-year-old age gap, how they met and latter’s problematic statements.

Hussain told the host, “The good thing about Iqra is that she doesn't mind my jokes, unlike the rest of the nation”.

Aziz recalled where she connected with Yasir for the first time she shared, “I lost my phone at an award show. I knew Yasir already. While I was frantically searching for my phone, he came to the rescue while hosting the show. So, that's how we started talking”.

The host curiously asked if Hussain asked for the number to which Aziz responded and said, “Not at all. That was another thing that impressed me. He never tried to converse more than necessary or asked for my number”.

The Lahore Se Aagay star said that when he was getting to know Iqra, he used to hangout with Hira Mani and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak.

He said, “I was about to leave after my hosting stint. So, I was dropping the women off. Maybe that's when they realised that I am a decent guy".

" After that, hangouts became a norm. But by that time I figured that I really don't have time to waste. I am 11 years older than her, I immediately proposed" he added.

While talking about the 11-year age gap between the couple the host asked how it works for them, to which Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star replied, “I think it [the age gap] is very important. Since he is older than me, he knows life, and the industry better. I take advice from him more than often”.

The actress also revealed what she loves most about husband she said, “His empathic nature. He really wants to keep everyone around him and I, happy. He loves to solve others' issues”.

Hussain also talked about his problematic statements, he said, “The problem is that I speak the truth. You can't make a hundred people understand the same thing. My only issue would be that I don't really like to explain things or preach them. I could be wrong at times, but I cannot be wrong every time”.

The 36-year-old also discussed about his view on Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugrul.

He said, “I still don't have an issue with Ertugrul. My issue, to this date, has been with PTV. We should be making fresh content, not airing or adopting foreign ones. If Ertugrul is Islamic history, our local producers should have made this show”.