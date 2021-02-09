Ali Sadparas son urges rescue mission to search for bodies Web Desk | February 09, 2021 Son of Ali Sadpara, Sajid says ‘There is no hope to live under such harsh conditions for three straight days’.

On Friday night, Pakistani Mountaineer Ali Sadpara along with other two climbers went missing while they attempted winter summit of K2.

Recently, his son Sajid while talking to media said that there ‘next to none’ chances of his father returning alive and that the rescue mission should focus on finding the dead bodies.

Sajid said that “the chances of the three climbers returning alive after three days were next to none under such harsh conditions”.

He also said that the three climbers might have met an accident but he is sure that they did reach the K2 summit. He said, “When I returned from Bottleneck at 8,200 metres, they were climbing up the Bottleneck at 11AM [on Friday]. I’m sure they made the K2 summit and on their way back they may have had an accident, that’s why they are missing”.

Sajid explained that he returned from the expedition as he did not feel well and he could not use the oxygen because the regulators leaked. Therefore, his father asked him to go back.