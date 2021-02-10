Rajiv Kapoor breathes his last at the age of 58 Web Desk | February 10, 2021 'Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack this morning at his Chembur house,' confirmed a source

Rajiv Kapoor breathes his last at the age of 58

Indian actor Rajiv Kapoor, who was prominently known for his role in Lover Boy, passes away at the age of 58.

The news was announced by sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing a photo of her deceased brother-in-law, Neetu captioned “RIP” alongside the picture.

Sources later confirmed that the actor passed away due to cardiac arrest.

“Rajiv suffered a massive heart attack this morning at his Chembur house. He was immediately taken to Inlax Hospital in Chembur. Before the doctors could start treating him, he breathed his last,” said the source.

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest son of Indian actor Raj Kapoor. Brother to Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, the deceased won the hearts of millions of his fans through acting.

Elder brother Rishi Kapoor as well, passed away last year after his long battle with cancer. Father of Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor, Randhir is the only one who is left of the three brothers.

Some of Rajiv Kapoors notable work includes Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes'