Web Desk|February 10, 2021

The picture was posted hours after the announcement of the demise of late Rajiv Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback photo of Raj Kapoor with sons: ‘Broken But Strong’

Kareena Kapoor is remembering the gems of her family after uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram, mom-to-be Kareena shared a rare picture of grandfather Raj Kapoor with sons Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor on Tuesday.

“Broken but strong," she captioned alongside the monochrome photo with a broken heart.


The picture was posted hours after sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor announced the demise of late Rajiv Kapoor.

Some of Rajiv Kapoors notable work includes Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes

