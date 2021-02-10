Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback photo of Raj Kapoor with sons: ‘Broken But Strong Web Desk | February 10, 2021 The picture was posted hours after the announcement of the demise of late Rajiv Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is remembering the gems of her family after uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram, mom-to-be Kareena shared a rare picture of grandfather Raj Kapoor with sons Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor on Tuesday.

“Broken but strong," she captioned alongside the monochrome photo with a broken heart.





The picture was posted hours after sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor announced the demise of late Rajiv Kapoor.

Some of Rajiv Kapoors notable work includes Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes