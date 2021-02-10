Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback photo of Raj Kapoor with sons: ‘Broken But Strong’

Kareena Kapoor is remembering the gems of her family after uncle Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday.
Taking to her Instagram, mom-to-be Kareena shared a rare picture of grandfather Raj Kapoor with sons Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor on Tuesday.
“Broken but strong," she captioned alongside the monochrome photo with a broken heart.
The picture was posted hours after sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor announced the demise of late Rajiv Kapoor.
Some of Rajiv Kapoors notable work includes Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes
